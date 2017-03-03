December 29, 1953 ~ February 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Romona Chauvin Harrington, 63 years, who died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her son, Reed Joseph Harrington and his wife Terilyn of Scott; step-son, Joseph “Joey” Harrington, III and his wife Christine of Bunkie; step-daughters, Christine Harrington and Ernestine Harrington both of Pineville; brothers, Rodney Chauvin and his wife Shirley of Kaplan, and Ray Chauvin and his wife Christine of Abbeville; sister, Rebecca LeBlanc and her husband Steve of Cow Island; grandchildren, Xander Harrington and Xavier Harrington; and step grandson, Dakota Harrington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Walter Chauvin and the former Delta Landry; husband, Joseph Harrington, Jr.; brother, Ralph W. Chauvin, Jr.; and sister, Rose Chauvin Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

