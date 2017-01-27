Therese B. LaBry

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan, LA honoring the life of Therese Broussard LaBry who died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center in Abbeville, LA. She will be laid to rest at Fountain Memorial Mausoleum in Lafayette, LA. Father Paul Bienvenu will officiate the services in Kaplan and in Lafayette.

Mrs. LaBry was a proud 100 years old and a life-long resident of Kaplan, LA. She was the only daughter of Ovey and Odilia Broussard. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan LaBry Anderson, and her three brothers: Dr. Leo Broussard; George Broussard; and Henry Broussard.

As a young adult, Therese graduated from Kaplan High School as Valedictorian of her class in 1934. She attended college at SLI (UL) in Lafayette, graduating in 1938 with a degree in Home Economics and Science. In 1944, Therese obtained a Masters Degree from LSU with certification in Supervision and Administration, Science, Home Economics, English, and P.E.

After receiving her Master’s Degree from LSU Therese was offered numerous teaching positions at LSU, Centenary College, Xavier University, McNeese, Arkansas Agricultural College, and the American School Foundation in Mexico City. She was invited to do Health and Nutrition Work in Bogota, Colombia and Haiti which was sponsored by the Office of Inter-American Affairs in Washington, D.C.

Putting family first and being a true Cajun at heart, Therese wanted to give back her experience by teaching in Kaplan and Vermilion Parish for over 30 years. During these years she taught Chemistry, Life Science, and Home Economics. Although a tough teacher, she was highly respected and loved by her students.

During her early years as an educator at Kaplan High School, Therese sponsored a very active Future Homemakers Club of America and acted as advisor for the F.H.A. She also helped reorganize the Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Citizen’s Service Corps and helped with Red Cross work during World War II.

Later in life, Therese was very active in various clubs. She was a charter member of the Chez Elles Federation Women’s Club and a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Other organizations she belonged to were Delta Kappa Gamma, the Louisiana Retired Teachers’ Association, the Vermilion Parish Retired Teachers’ Association, LSU Alumni Association, UL Alumni Association, American Legion Auxiliary, Kaplan Homemakers Club, and the Vermilion Rice Growers’ Association.

One of Mrs. LaBry’s loves was her Cajun heritage. As a result she devoted many years to helping out with the Kaplan Museum, Le Musee de Kaplan. She was a patron and member of the museum. Many family artifacts and historical items were donated or loaned to the museum. She was also on the Kaplan Historical Preservation Commission and the Kaplan Arts Council. A large number of the family’s historical pictures were published in the book The History of Kaplan by Donella LaBry Hargrave. In 1996 she was recognized by the Louisiana State Legislature House of Representatives for her contribution as an early pioneer who helped in developing the City of Kaplan.

Numerous other interests were pursued by Therese. She was very active in the family farming operations working as a manager. She loved gardening and traveling around the United States. Her favorite place to visit was Alaska.

As a grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. LaBry enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They held a very special place in her heart.

Mrs. LaBry is survived by two daughters, Lea Meisetschlaeger and husband Rodney of Lafayette, LA and Annette Skaggs and husband Jack of Bossier City, LA; four grandchildren, Amy Contreras of Houston, TX, Renee Fuselier of Lafayette, LA, Jack Ryan Skaggs of Bossier City, LA, and Jill Valentine of Bossier City, LA; and five great-grandchildren including Levi Contreras, Mia Contreras, Brady Skaggs, Skylar Skaggs, and Christopher Wooley.

The Therese LaBry family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and nurses Robin Broussard and Stephanie. The family would also like to thank all Eastridge Nursing Center Hall 1 employees for their wonderful help and care during her final weeks. Thanks also to Dr. Dana Dicharry, Dr. Randall Faulk, and Dr. Michael Cain for their great bedside manner and genuine concern. Much gratitude goes to Susan Williams for offering to help during a difficult time and to Margie Romero for her friendship and service over the years.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, LA, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 10:30 AM until services at 1:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan. Condolences may be sent to the LaBry family.