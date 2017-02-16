Warren Necessary Jr.

January 22, 1939 ~ February 11, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Warren (Sonny) Necessary Jr., 78 years, who passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. John E. Allen.

Warren was born on January 22, 1939, in Abbeville, LA to the late Warren Necessary Sr. and Mazie Horace Necessary.

Warren enjoyed watching baseball games and spending time with his family and friends. He accepted Christ at an early age.

He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories his sisters, Lucille N. Comeaux (Billy) Abbeville, LA, Beverly N. Smith (Arthur), Annetta N. Bernard (Clagis), all of Lafayette, LA and Marjorie N. Smith (Alton) Houston, Texas, a special niece Charmaine Griffin and a special nephew Brian Griffin of Abbeville, LA, several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Mazie Necessary and one sister Alfreda N. Lewis, maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 8:30 AM until time of services.

Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, 515 Jacqulyn St. Abbeville, La.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.