Second man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Allen Bares, Jr.

A second man accused of killing a Vermilion Parish deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

According to KATC-TV, Baylon Taylor, 21, will serve a sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of simple burglary, armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

Taylor's co-defendant, Quintylan Richard, 23, pleaded to the same charge last summer. He is serving that life sentence now.

The two men had faced the death penalty for killing Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Bares Jr.

Bares was off duty and mowing grass in June 2014 when he confronted Richard and Taylor about a house burglary they had just committed.