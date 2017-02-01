Abbeville Lady Wildcats' win keeps them in playoff hunt

The Abbeville Lady Wildcats helped their playoff cause by beating Westgate 48-24.

The victory gets Abbeville over the .500 mark at 12-11.

As of Tuesday, Abbeville is the No. 30th seed team in Class 4A. The top 32 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The Lady Wildcats blew the game open in the second half by scoring 31 points.

The Lady Cats had three players score in double digits.

Tayla Willis, who has been steady the last two weeks, scored a team-high 15 points.

Eveylyn Briggs made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Ariel Henderson also had 12 points for AHS.

The Lady Wildcats were only 9 of 19 at the free throw line.

Westgate.....60

Abbeville.... 54

The Abbeville Wildcats could never catch up against Westgate after falling behind early in the game.

Javontae Decuir led AHS with 20 points.

Kevin Williams had 10 and Tyrese Sam made eight.

With four minutes to play in the game, Abbeville cut the lead down to 54-50 on Jacoby Senegal’s back-to-back layups.

That would be as close as Abbeville would get to the lead.