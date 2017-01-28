Abbeville Wildcats get it done against West St. Mary

The Abbeville Wildcats made 18 out of 24 shots at the charity stripe and cruised to a 59-33 win over West St. Mary in a non district game.

At the start of the fourth period, the Wildcats (20-6) led by three points, 34-31.

But then West St. Mary went cold shooting, while the Wildcats’ shooting got hot, especially at the free throw line.

The Wildcats went to the free throw line 15 times and impressively made 14 of their free throws in the final seven minutes of the game.

Abbeville’s Matthew Walker, who finished with six points, made two free throws to give AHS a 41-31 lead.

Tyrese Sam was fouled on a layup and he made his free throw for a three-point play and a 46-31 lead.

Jacoby Senegal and Javante Decuir each had 12 points for AHS. Demarcus Collins led the team with 14.

AHS girls.............53

West St. Mary.....25

The Abbeville Lady Wildcats had three players score in double digits in their win over West St. Mary.

Evelyn Briggs had 12, Eliza Chambers made 11 and Tyla Willis chipped in with 10 for AHS.