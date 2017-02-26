Galluser's bat on fire this weekend for North Vermilion

LEROY - What better player to have at the plate with the game on the line, than the one who is swinging the hottest bat of the young season.

That was the case Sunday evening for Charlie Galluser, the No. 3 batter for North Vermilion.

The score was tied 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning against Loreauville.

Galluser, who already had two hits in the game, hit a 2-1 curve ball between first base and second base with two men on. His third hit scored Luke LeBlanc to give the Patriots the victory.

With the win, the Patriots improved to 4-0 .

As for Galluser, who is only able to be the designated hitter because of shoulder surgery, he did his job this weekend. In four games, he went 9-of-13 (.692 average) and knocked in an impressive 12 runs. He had four doubles and scored four runs.

On Sunday, both offenses were strong at the plate as the Patriots collected 11 hits and Loreauville nine

Loreauville captured the lead in the first inning. An error scored one run for Loreauville.

In the top of the sixth inning, Loreauville tied things up at nine. An error scored one run for Loreauville.

The Patriots scored five runs in the third inning. The Patriots scored on a single by Evan Dubois, a stolen base by Luke Leblanc and two LHS errors.

Connor Dupuy, who hit a home run, earned the win for the Patriots. He threw the final two innings, allowing one run, one hit, and striking out two.

Bryce Landry started the game for the Patriots. He tossed three and two-thirds innings, giving up seven runs, six hits, striking out four, and walking zero. Grant Dardar pitched middle relief and threw one inning, striking three and allowing two hits and a run.

Galluser and Leblanc each collected multiple hits for NV. Leblanc and Dupuy each drove in two runs to lead the Patriots.