Great comeback

Whatever Vermilion Catholic basketball coach Mike McCoy told his players at halftime against Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday, worked, because in the second half, the VC Eagles were a totally different team. VC, now 7-3 overall and 3-0 in District 7A, found itself down 28-14 at halftime. Then came the half time speech, and the Eagles outscored Ascension 35-17 in the second half en route to a 49-45 district win at home. The win keeps the Eagles in a two way tie for first place with Lafayette Christian Academy, who are 3-0 in district and 12-4 overall.