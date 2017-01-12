Great comeback
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 1:39pm News Staff
Eagles down 18 at half, rally to beat Ascension
Chris Rosa
Whatever Vermilion Catholic basketball coach Mike McCoy told his players at halftime against Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday, worked, because in the second half, the VC Eagles were a totally different team. VC, now 7-3 overall and 3-0 in District 7A, found itself down 28-14 at halftime. Then came the half time speech, and the Eagles outscored Ascension 35-17 in the second half en route to a 49-45 district win at home. The win keeps the Eagles in a two way tie for first place with Lafayette Christian Academy, who are 3-0 in district and 12-4 overall.