Gueydan going to Final Four for the first time in 16 years

GUEYDAN - The Gueydan Honeybears are heading back to the Class A Final Four for the first time in 16 years.

On Thursday in front of a packed gym full of Gueydan fans, the Honeybears beat Homer, 56-45, in the quarterfinal round.

Gueydan plays No. 2 seed Merryville Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. in Hammond.

“It feels great,” said GHS head coach Randall Bertrand.”It has always been a dream of mine to either play or coach in the Top 28.”

Ashari Terry, who has been steady all year, set the tone for Gueydan in the first quarter by scoring 13 of her 16 points.

She made five two-pointers and one three. Then she hurt her shoulder late in the first period.

“She took control,” said Bertrand about Terry. “Then she got hurt but she wanted to go back in and gut it out.”

Gueydan led 18-12 after the first period.

Then in the second period, Ke’Ara Charles and Kendra Petry stepped up and combined for 11 out of Gueydan’s 18 points.

At halftime, the Honeybears led 30-20.

Homer caught fire in the third period and outscored Gueydan 15-6 and closed the gap to 35-34 heading into the final period.

But the Honeybears had the homecourt advantage and used it.

Cheyenne LaComb, who is known for her outside shot, nailed two big three pointers, sparking Gueydan in the fourth period. LaComb scored all of her nine points in the fourth period.

Charles scored seven points in the fourth frame and finished with 14 in the game.

Gueydan outscored Homer 20-10 in the fourth period.

T’Nia Leger, who finished with 10 points, scored six in the third period for GHS.

The Honeybears will leave on Monday for Hammond. They will practice in the UL girls gym Monday before heading out to the Top 28.