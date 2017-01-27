Johnson, Mitchell land on coaches Class 3A all-state team

The Class 3A Coaches All-State Team was recently released and Vermilion Parish players did well on the team.

Two running backs from Vermilion Parish landed on the first team.

Elijah Mitchell of Erath and Julius Johnson of Kaplan landed on the first team as running backs.

Julius Johnson also landed on the first team defense at linebacker.

Parish players who landed on the second team are Connor Dupuy of North Vermilion at wide receiver. Payton Gaspard of Kaplan landed on the second team as a punter.