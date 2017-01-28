Kaplan boys stun ED White

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Pirates got a 43-37 win over ED White on Friday.

Creed Rudd paced Kaplan with 17 points. He made 2 3-pointers.

Ryan Gratz had nine. Making four points each were Keegan Gaspard, Trent Dupuis and Quintlan Cobb. Daniel Poole and Taylor Dupuis each had two points.

ED White girls...39

Kaplan...............22

The Lady Pirates only scored five points in the first half and never recovered against ED White.

For KHS, Rylie Frick made 8 points and sister Leah Frick scored 7.