North Vermilion soccer team moves on to 2nd round

The North Vermilion Patriots Soccer Team advanced to the second round of the soccer playoffs after beating the Cecilia Tigers, 4-1, on Friday.

The Patriots (19-4-4) will travel to Baton Rouge to battle No. 7 seed St. Michaels. The match will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

While the score looked like a blowout, in the first half, it was a close match.

The Patriots led 2-1 at halftime. Conner Patin kicked both goals for NV.

Two more goals by Brant Guidry and Connor Dupuy in the second half secured the victory.

With assists were Hunter Hulin, Guidry and Patin.