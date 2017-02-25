NV pitchers combine for no-hitter

Two North Vermilion pitchers didn’t allow a single hit, as the Patriots defeated Highland Baptist Christian, 18-0, on Thursday played in Erath.

NV freshman Hayden Durke earned his first varsity win for the Patriots. He tossed three innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, and striking out eight.

Joey Russell closed the final inning. He struck out two and walked one.

The two pitchers combined to walk three batters.

At the plate, NV racked up 12 hits.

Charlie Galluser led the Patriots to victory by driving in seven runs. He went 3-for-3 at the plate, including two doubles. Galluser drove in runs on a double in the second and a stolen base in the third.

The Patriots took an early lead in the first inning. An error scored two runs for the Patriots. The Patriots scored eight runs in the third inning.

The Patriots’ big inning was driven by a stolen base by Galluser, a walk by Blake Hebert, a single by Luke Leblanc, a walk by Connor Dupuy, and a walk by Bryce Landry.

The Patriots stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Dupuy led the way with three. The Patriots were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Garrett Becker had the most chances in the field with seven.

Dylan Gaspard and Tyler Broussard each had doubles for NV.