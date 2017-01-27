Seniors propel North Vermilion soccer to school best 17 wins

At the beginning of the season, one parent went up to North Vermilion Head Soccer Coach Mark Patin to voice his opinion about the season. The parent wanted predictions for the upcoming season.

Patin responded by saying, “We will be alright.”

The Patriots turned out to be better than alright. They turned out to be great.

NV, in its 11th season of soccer, finished with an 17-4-4 record (not counting Kaplan game on Saturday) and the winners of District 3.

The Patriots will find out on Monday who they will play in the first round of the Division III soccer playoffs.

The top 24 teams earn a berth into the playoffs. The top 8 seeded teams get a first round bye.

NV is expected to be the No. 10 or No. 9 seed and will play at home on Saturday.

“We have 11 to 15 guys who know the game of soccer,” said Patin. “I can replace one player with another and not lose much. In the past we had two or three soccer players, and they were surrounded by players who had big hearts.”

Patin, in his 11th season as the head coach, is also blessed to have 11 seniors on the team. Last year the soccer team reached the second round of the playoffs. He wants the seniors to lead the team to a school record third round in 2017.

This past Wednesday, the Patriots beat Abbeville 5-1.

In the match, Hunter Hulin scored two goals. Other scorers were Connor Patin, Brant Guidry and Cameron Touchet.

Conner and Kolby Hebert each had an assist.

The 11 seniors were honored last week at senior night.