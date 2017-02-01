Two parish soccer teams land in the playoffs

Two Vermilion Parish teams learned on Wednesday who they will play in the first round of the Division III high school soccer playoffs.

The North Vermilion Patriots earned a No. 10 seed and will play host to No. 23 Cecilia Bulldogs, either Friday or Saturday.

The winner of that match will be on the road to play the No. 7th seed St. Michael.

The Abbeville Wildcats, seeded No. 19, will travel to play Deridder, the No. 14th seed. The match will be Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match plays No. 3 St. Louis.