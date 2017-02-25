VC opens with victory over Delcambre

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-4 victory over Delcambre on Thursday.

Dillon Dupree got the victory on the hill for VC. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and struck out three.

Hunter Bertrand closed for VC.

For DHS, Payton Deranger took the loss on the hill.

VC racked up 13 hits.

Matt Fonenot had a great game for VC. He was 3-for-4 and knocked in five runs. Gage Trahan had two hits and knocked in a run.

Austin Bellaire had had two hits and knocked in a run for VC.

Cole Delcambre and Kylan Verret had hits for DHS.

Catholic High..17

Kaplan............3

The Kaplan Pirates committed 9 errors in six innings to begin the 2017 season against Catholic High on Thursday.

Pitcher Kolby Bertrand started and went three innings and allowed two hits. Brayden Bass and Dylon Case pitched the final three innings.

Drew Winch, Noah Gaspard and Anthony Demarco had hits.