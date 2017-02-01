Vermilion Catholic sweeps Hanson

Things did not start off too well for the Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles against the Hanson Lady Tigers, but they ended well.

The Lady Eagles fell behind in the first period by as much as eight points, but then VC went on an 11-4 run in the second quarter and led 32-24 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles went on to win 58-48.

“We changed defenses against them,” said VC head coach Kim Guidry. “We were in a box and 1 (defense) but then their guards made outside shots. We switched to a man-to-man defense.”

Kelli Frith, a freshman center for VC, made two baskets and nailed four free throws in the second period. She finished the game with 15 points.

At the 6:24 mark in the second period, VC took its first lead when Frith nailed two free throws.

Also, sophomore guard Jay Demouchet nailed a couple of outside jumpers for VC in the second period.

The second half belonged to VC.

Four different VC players scored, including Demouchet’s second 3-pointer. She finished with 17 points.

Ainsley Mallet also had a trey in the third period and one in the fourth period. She finished with 10 points.

VC’s Bella Doucet scored eight points in the game. Anne Catherine Gallet made six and Kylie White scored two for VC.

VC boys rally

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles were down 33-26 at halftime but rallied to win 54-51 in a district contest.

Kris Constantine nailed a 3-pointer with four minutes left to play in the third period giving VC a 37-36 lead. The lead went back and forth in the third period.

VC scored the final five points in the third period for a small 42-38 lead.

Tre Lane scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help the Eagles win.

He had a dunk at the 5:36 mark that gave VC a 46-40 lead. Lane blocked a 3-point shot and was later fouled. He made two free throws to seal the victory with 20 seconds to play.

Ethan Lege scored 14 points and Constantine chipped in eight points.