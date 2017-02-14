Two Louisiana men arrested by Wildlife and Fisheries for illegally selling shrimp

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged commercial fish selling violations in Calcasieu Parish on Jan. 25.

Agents cited Kenny J. Menard, 45, of Rayne, and Jessie L. Dupuis Jr., 43, of Lafayette, for theft by fraudulent sales, selling shrimp without a retail seafood license and failing to maintain records.

Agents responded to a tip from two Hayes residents complaining about being shorted on shrimp they bought from two door to door shrimp salesmen on Jan. 25, 2017.

During the investigation, agents determined the two Hayes men were shorted about half of their agreed purchase amount of shrimp. Agents were able to identify the sellers of the shrimp and found that the men were not licensed to sell shrimp.

On Feb. 8, agents secured arrest warrants for the two men. Menard was arrested on Feb. 9 in Acadia Parish and is awaiting transport to Calcasieu Parish. Dupuis Jr. turned himself in to Calcasieu Parish authorities on Feb. 13.

Theft by fraudulent sales carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Failing to maintain records and selling shrimp without a retail seafood license each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

LDWF agents participating in the case are Sgts. Justin Sonnier and David Sanford.