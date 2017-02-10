Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single Vehicle Crash near Duson

Duson, LA.– At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 92 in Duson, LA. The crash claimed the life of 27 year old Nathan Hesse of Iowa, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed 24 year old Brook Trahan of Chauvin, was operating a 2016 Mazda MZ 6 westbound on Interstate 10. For unknown reasons, Trahan crossed the median, both eastbound lanes of travel, and ran off of the roadway. Trahan’s vehicle struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn. The front seat passenger, Nathan Hesse was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Nathan Hess sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Brook Trahan was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. Charges are pending and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

This is the 7th fatal crash investigated by Troop I in 2017.