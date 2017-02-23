VC head coach Kim Guidry gets her 800th victory

History was made Thursday night at Vermilion Catholic.

Long-time VC head girls coach Kim Guidry won her 800th career game, beating Hanson 58-48.

By doing so, she has by far the most wins of any other basketball coach in Vermilion Parish.

After the game, VC principal Mike Guilbeau had a small presentation to honor her accomplishment.

Former players and friends walked on the court pushing a cake with a VC jersey showing the number 800 drawn on top of the cake. Guidry thanked everyone, but she also reminded every player, she never played a game.

“It is all about the girls who come through the program,” she said.

When the gym emptied, Guidry began checking her cell phone and noticed she had around 20 texts and missed phone calls. When asked what the number 800 means to her, she politely said, “it is just a number. Kind of like my age.”

She was the last one to leave the gym, which by the way is named after her, and began preparing to get win No. 801.

The Lady Eagles will play Lafayette Christian Academy Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Hammond on Southeastern University’s campus.

The team will leave school Monday afternoon.

The Gueydan Honeybears, who is also in VC’s district, also made it to Hammond They will play Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.