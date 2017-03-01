Kylie White in a crowd of LCA players.
Olivia Chiasson looks for someone to pass to.
Emma LeBlanc goes up for two.
Kylie White hustles for the ball.
Ainsley Mallet looks for someone to pass the ball to.
Ainsley Mallet dribbles past LCA players, including Sasha Rudd, who is from Kaplan.
Jay Demouchet dribbles the ball near the goal.
Kelli Frith gets ready to try and rebound.
Ainsley Mallet has a determined look on her face.
Anne Catherine Gallet goes up strong to the goal.
Jay Demouchet looks to get the ball to someone.
Kylie White (left) and Bella Doucet battle for the ball with a LCA player.
Kelli Frith shoots the ball.
Bella Doucet stops and tries to avoid a LCA player.
VC's student cheering section.
VC photos of Division IV semifinals against LCA
The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles played and lost to LCA 48-38 in the semifinals of the Division IV playoffs on Tuesday.