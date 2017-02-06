Brooke Hebert- Doug Greenman engaged

Maurice and Melissa Hebert of Erath, La., and Gerald and Elaine Greenman of Lake Charles, La., are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Brooke Hebert and Doug Greenman.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The future bride is a 2008 graduate of Erath High School, 2012 graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in Kinesiology and a 2016 graduate of LSU Health Sciences Center with a doctorate degree in Physical Therapy. She is currently employed as a physical therapist at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The prospective groom is the grandson of William Greenman of Crowley, La. He is a 2009 graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, a 2013 graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in Kinesiology and a 2016 grdaduate of the LSU Health Sciences Center with a doctorate degree in Physical Therapy. He is currently employed as a physical therapist at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The couple are both members of the American Physical Therapy Association.