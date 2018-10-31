An evening to remember for Rob Lounsberry in Gueydan

GUEYDAN - “It was a very overwhelming feeling” says, Lindsey Lounsberry sister of Gueydan High School senior Rob Lounsberry ‘Lil Rob.’

“When Coach Moy contacted us to let us know that the GHS football team and staff wanted to make Rob a part of the team for senior night, we were completely shocked. We kept it a secret for weeks, and when the time came for the pep rally, and he laid the jersey over Rob’s shirt, we could no longer hold back the tears. Seeing the team with arms locked, storming the field behind Rob was magical. They didn’t shove him to the side or behind them, no instead they let him lead.”

Thursday night was a dream come true for Rob Lounsberry, not only was it his senior night, but he led the Gueydan Bears onto the football field.

Stricken from birth with Cerebral Palsy, Rob enjoyed sports from the sidelines cheering for the Gueydan Bears during every sport they played.

Last Thursday it was announced during the afternoon GHS Pep Rally that Rob would finally become a GHS Bear. The GHS coach, football team and coaching staff issued Rob a number 2 football jersey.

During the past years, Rob’s cheering has not gone unnoticed. According to GHS senior, Matthew Broussard, “without Rob, we wouldn’t have a team with so much inspiration and drive to do better. We truly love ‘Lil Rob,’ and we are honored to have him on our sidelines every game.”

Rob’s sister commented, “No one can imagine what this means to my brother but also my family. For us this is not something as simple as him being included for a short while, this is him being included for a lifetime, and this is humility, love, and compassion. Rob might not ever play a down of football, but to him, he is a Gueydan bear for life thanks to these kids and coaches. You can’t put a price on that. There is a lot for people to learn from these kids.”

A dream come true for a Gueydan High Football player, Rob Lounsberry.