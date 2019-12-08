A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Frances Nunez Hebert, 84, who passed away on December 6, 2019.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Frances, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Archie Nunez and the former Allie LaBove.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Doris Andrew Hebert; three daughters, Janie Brown and her husband, Jimmy, Becky Perry and her husband, Phillip, and Kristi Lucas and her husband, Mark; ten grandchildren, Jamie Thomas, Chris Brown, Brian Brown, Katie Gauthier, Aimee Perry, Joshua Toups, Matthew Toups, Jordan Toups, Kyle Lucas and Brenna Lucas; eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Phyllis Swire and her husband, Ralph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, infant Janie Nunez and Myra "Puddin" LeBoeuf and two brothers, Wayne Nunez and James "Bozo" Nunez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Maurice on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.