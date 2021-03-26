Funeral services honoring the life of Rebecca Ann Moreland will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 AM until time of services at 5 PM. Pastors Todd Menard and Dick Menard of Family Life Church, siblings of Rebecca, will officiate the services.

Rebecca aka “Becky” was born October 16, 1957 and raised in the town of Erath, LA. Becky passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family, Monday, March 22, 2021 in Abbeville, LA.

Becky was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved music and spending time with friends and family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband David Joe Moreland; daughters Nelda Menard Pontiff and her husband Brian Pontiff and Nita Menard Hayes and her significant other Darrel Connor Jr.; sons Stuart Ophie Menard and David Allen Menard; ten grandchildren Desiree Luquette, Bailey Duhon, Brooke Duhon, Trey Williams, Dillon Menard, Gavin Menard, Kathryn Huckaby, Jadyn Menard, Jenna Connor and Lynnie Connor; one great grandchild Carson Anthony Menard; six siblings and sisters-in-law, Larry (Lenora) Menard, Doris “Boze” Menard, Curt (Arlene) Menard, Dick (Carla) Menard, Todd (Tonya) Menard and Darrel Menard; father and mother in law James and Betty Moreland; in-laws Tony (Suzanna) Delcambre, Betty Ann Chauvin, Rodrick (Evelean) Courville and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Gavin Menard, Trey Williams, Konner Leon, Bragen Angelle, Blake Bourque and Darrel “DJ” Conner Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dillon Menard, Stuart Menard and David Menard.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her father Doris Leon “DL” Menard and her mother Lou Ella Abshire Menard; paternal grandfather Ophie Menard; paternal grandmother Helena Primeaux Menard; maternal grandfather Allen Abshire; maternal grandmother Olivia Bertrand Abshire and brothers-in-law Ralph Chauvin and William Moreland and nephew Chris Chauvin.

