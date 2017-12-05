February 25, 1938 ~ December 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A private memorial will be held at a later date honoring the life of Willie Ray Lane, 79, who died Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

Willie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cecile Foster Lane; daughters, Janise McAfee of La Valle, WI and Sharon Fournerat of Porter, TX; step-daughter, Gwen L. Johnson of Abbeville; step-son, George Anthony DeAngelo of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Tobian Ivins, Kelsey McAfee, Brandie Fournerat and Brenda Fournerat; four step-grandchildren, William “Chip” H. Miller, III, Beau C. Johnson, Jeremy DeAngelo and Jared Roy DeAngelo; twelve great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Lane and the former Myrtle Mae Bonnette; daughter, Cynthia Lynn Lane; grandson, Charles Fournerat; and numerous siblings.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.