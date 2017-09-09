North Vermilion off to best start in nine years

FRANKLIN - The North Vermilion Patriots are off to a 2-0 start in 2017.

The Patriots crushed the Franklin Hornets, 49-20, on Friday night.

Two games into the season, North Vermilion has already equaled the amount of wins it won all of last year.

One has to go back to 2009 to find the last time the Patriots began the year 2-0. It was under former head coach Stephen Lotief. His team went 3-0 in 2009.

Since 2004, North Vermilion has began the year 2-0 only four times.

The Patriots, on Friday, put the game out of reach in the first period after scoring 22 points.

By halftime, NV led 35-6.

The Patriots jumped out to a 29-0 lead in the second period.

The Patriots did not take too long to score in the first period. Two minutes into the game, quarterback Garrett Becker had a one-yard dive into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Kendrick Baudoin broke a 42-yard TD run and kicker Hunter Hulin nailed his second extra point that put NV up 14-0.

Malik Criner broke the game open for NV with a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown. Kade Hebert scored the two-point conversion and the blow out with underway.

Criner had another great night rushing the football. For the second game in a row, he ran for 144 yards. In two games, he has rushed for 293 yards.

NV quarterback Garrett Becker had a big night. He completed a 26 yard touchdown pass to Darius Davis with 5:40 left in the second quarter.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Becker had a 51 yard TD run and Ben Bares nailed the extra point for a 45-12 lead.

Baudoin completed the game with nine carries for 73 yards and he scored twice.

Becker ran for 52 yards and he was 5-for-5 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Darius Davis had six catches for 61 yards. He averaged 10 yards a reception.

The win sets up a big matchup next week with 2-0 Ascension Episcopal.