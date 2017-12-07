Vermilion Parish schools closed on Friday
Thu, 12/07/2017 - 2:13pm Shaun Hearen
All schools and offices in the Vermilion Parish School System will be closed on Friday because of inclement weather that is expected in the area.
All schools and offices in the Vermilion Parish School System will be closed on Friday because of inclement weather that is expected in the area.
318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022
219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548
311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542