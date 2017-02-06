Birth announcements

Carson Romero
A son, Carson Romero, was born on January 25, 2017, at Abbeville General Hospital to Sarah Holden and Carson Romero of Kaplan.
Carson weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Oliver Francis Mosher
A son, Oliver Francis Mosher, was born January 23, 2017, at Abbeville General to Maria Elizabeth Ramirez and Mathew Lee Mosher of Kaplan.

Summer Renne Broussard
A daughter, Summer Renne Broussard, was born Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Broussard of Maurice.
The mother is the former Veronica Lynn Schexnider.

