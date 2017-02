Five generations gathered at the home of Tobi Leger in Vidrine, La. to welcome the latest generation into the family. The five generations include Tammy Parrott, grandmother; Nona Prejean, great-great-grandmother; Tobi Leger, mom, holding the newest addition to the family, her daughter, Landry Leger; T.J. Preajean, great-great-grandfather, and Becky Prejean, great-grandmother.