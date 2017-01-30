Replacing the plywood on the floor were John Listi (left), and Rotarians Chris Duhon, Jules Hebert, Mark Shirley and Jerome Puyau.
Building a room were Rotarians Rob Roy, Jerome Puyau and Jean Broussard (middle).
Abbeville Rotary Club makes repairs at the Christian Service Center Soup Kitchen
Mon, 01/30/2017 - 4:10pm chrisrosa
On Saturday, a group of Abbeville Rotarians spent most of the day repairing and updating the inside of the Soup Kitchen at the Christian Service Center. The Rotarians had to change out the floors and the walls in the kitchen. The money and material used in the repair was provided by the Abbeville Rotary Club.