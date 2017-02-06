Illegal alligator egg collectors sentenced in Vermilion Parish

Two Grand Chenier men were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court in Vermilion Parish on Jan. 24 for their part in the theft of alligator eggs.

Paul A. Canik, 48, pled no contest to illegal possession of alligator eggs, and criminal trespass. Christopher M. Trahan, 25, pled no contest to not abiding by rules and regulations.

Judge Edward Broussard ordered Canik to pay a $593 fine for illegal possession of alligator eggs and a $50 fine for criminal trespassing. Canik was also ordered to forfeit $1,740 from the sale of the illegally taken alligator eggs and an 18-foot aluminum boat with motor and trailer. Canik’s egg collection privileges were also suspended for 18 months. Trahan was ordered to pay a $293 fine.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited Canik and Trahan on July 21, 2015 for the illegal collection of 523 alligator eggs. Agents determined that Canik

collected numerous alligator eggs from property from which they did not have the required egg collection permits on Grand Chenier. Canik also trespassed on property he did not have permission to access during the illegal egg collection. Trahan assisted in the transport of the illegally taken alligator eggs.

Assistant District Attorney Aimee Hebert prosecuted the case.

Agents involved in the case were Sgt. David Sanford, Senior Agent Jason Stagg, Senior Agent Derek Logan and Senior Agent Anthony Verret.