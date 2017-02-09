Stacey Trim seeks Delcambre District 5 Alderman seat

My name is Stacey “T-mom” Trim and I am seeking your support as I run for Alderman of District 5. I have been a resident of Delcambre for 40+ years, having graduated from Delcambre High School in 1989. I worked for Fruit of the Loom from 1990-1996. I worked at University Medical Center from 1998-2012. I am currently working for Rotorcraft Leasing Company as a purchasing agent.

Having lived in District 5 all my life, I am well aware of the issues we face with drainage and flooding in our area, which needs to be addressed. I have great pride in the Town of Delcambre and believe that we can make this a great community to live in, work in and enjoy the culture that we are famous for.

I pledge to always have an open ear for the people of my district to help resolve any issues we may have to make our town a safe, clean and drug free place to raise our children and grandchildren.

Thank you for your time and hopefully your vote. I look forward to representing you for the next four years.