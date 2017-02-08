Unrestrained Lafayette Man Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Tuesday night, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 92 near Chuck Road in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Patrick Gray of Lafayette, LA

The investigation revealed that Gray was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia eastbound on LA 92, approaching a flat bridge. For unknown reasons, Gray veered to the right, ran off of the edge of the roadway, and struck the end of the bridge’s guard rail. Gray continued to travel across a coulee, until his vehicle collided with an embankment, and overturned several times. Gray was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Gray sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind everyone to remain safe on the roads and never get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Louisiana law requires every vehicle occupant, front seat and back seat, to be properly restrained day or night. Taking the time to buckle up every trip and every time is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

This is the 6th fatality crash investigated by Troop I in 2017.