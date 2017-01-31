Winners announced for 2017 Vermilion Parish 4-H Junior Livestock Show & Sale

The 43rd Annual Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was a great success. It involved 193 young people who exhibited over 277 head of livestock (beef, sheep, goats, dairy, and swine) and 94 poultry entries. This event is organized by the LSU AgCenter Extension Service and was held January 27-28, at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building in Abbeville. A large crowd was on hand to witness the skills of these 4-H’ers and to view the extensive exhibition of the highest quality stock in Vermilion Parish.

The sale of market animals totaled $153,715.55, of which $4,450.00 was raised for the Vermilion 4-H Foundation. A total of 86 market hogs sold with an average of $5.70 per pound, 14 market lambs sold with an average of $9.02 per pound, 8 commercial heifers sold with an average of $2,389.00 per head, and 1 steer sold for $2.725 per pound.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Hog and Overall Vermilion Bred Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Anna Broussard of Erath Middle School 4-H Club and sold for $6.75 per pound to Henrik Kasperski. Champion Market Hog Awards are sponsored by Kenneth and Darlene Primeaux. The Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog and Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was exhibited by Leighton Turnley of Rene Rost Middle School 4-H Club, and purchased by Tony Turnley for $9.25 per pound. Reserve Champion Market Hog Awards were sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic.

Champion Breeding Gilt Awards were sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller. Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt were shown by Briana Robinson of Kaplan High. Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt Awards were sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt were shown by Briana Robinson of Kaplan High School.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Maci Gaspard of Kaplan High 4-H Club. Her lamb was purchased by the Vermilion Parish Police Jurors for $13.00 per pound. The award for Overall Champion Lamb was sponsored in memory of J. G. (Ken Broussard). Ava Breaux, of St Peter Elementary 4-H Club, showed the Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb. It was purchased by Sheriff Mike Couvillon for $14.00 per pound. That award is sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by Hugh and Sherry Zaunbrecher. The Overall Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Bradyn Bearb of Kaplan Elementary 4-H Club. It sold for $7.75 per pound to Crowley Grain and Ricky Bearb. The Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Lamb was shown by Andrew Trahan of Vermilion Catholic 4-H Club.

The Champion and Reserve Champion Steer awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Lexie Duhon, At-Large 4-H member. It was purchased by Errol Domingues and Representative Bob Hensgens for $2.725 per pound.

Al and Darla Lanie sponsored the awards for the Poultry Show. Winning Best of Show with her Australorp was Kinsey Waits of Meaux Elementary 4-H Club. Cole Lange of Erath High 4-H won Reserve Best of Show with his Dark Cornish.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Jane Menard) (2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle Winner, Cameron Gisclair of Dozier Elementary; 1st place, Braxton Duhon of Kaplan Elementary; 2nd place, Lane Primeaux of Rene Rost Middle School; 2nd, place, Allen McLain, Mount Carmel Elementary; 3rd place, Ahna Newman, Kaplan Elementary; 3rd place, Lane Turnley of Kaplan Elementary; 4th place, Allie Falgout of Dozier Elementary; 4th place, Ellie Marceaux of Rene Rost Middle; 5th place, Waylon Hebert of Jesse Owens Elementary, and 5th place, Gage Gaspard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dewey Domingues, Southern Sugar)(2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle winner, Kennedy Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 1st, Leighton Turnley, Rene Rost Middle School; 2nd, Lanie Broussard, ARCH 4-H; 2nd, Caroline Hunt, Maltrait Memorial Catholic School; 3rd, Kennedey Newman, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd, Katie Domingue, Erath Middle School; 4th, Morgan Meaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 4th, Amelia Detraz, Mt. Carmel Elementary School; 5th, Katie Romero, Rene Rost Middle School and 5th, Jake Hebert, Rene Rost Middle School.

13-14 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dronet’s Floor Gallery)-----1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Anna Broussard, Erath Middle School; 2nd place, Mallory Meaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 3rd place, Kailie Hebert, Kaplan High School; 4th place, Gabrielle Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 5th place, Briana Robinson, Kaplan High School.

15 & Older-----(Buckle sponsored by Love, Gwen and Matt Greene in memory of Love and Azalea Greene, Sr. (2 splits) 1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Hunter Lepretre, Gueydan High School; 1st place, Lane Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 2nd place, McKenzie Ardoin, Vermilion Catholic High School; 2nd place, Gage Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 3rd place, Ryan McLain, Vermilion Catholic High School; 3rd place, Lani Trahan, North Vermilion High School; 4th place, Spencer Broussard, Gueydan High School; 4th place, Tanner Simon, Erath High School; 5th place, Jacie Lopez, Erath High School; and 5th place, Shelby Adams, Kaplan High School

BREEDING SWINE:

In the Breeding Swine competition, the Overall Champion Breeding Swine was exhibited by Briana Robinson of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. The Champion Breeding Gilt award was sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller.

The Overall Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Swine were shown by Briana Robinson of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. The Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt award was sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic.

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP:

9-11 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored by Ethan Goutierrez in memory of his Dad, Garrett Goutierrez) - 1st, Luke Gaspard, F.I.-E.B Elementary; 2nd, Ava Breaux, St. Peter Elementary; 3rd, Christian Migues, Erath Middle School; 4th, Bradyn Bearb, Rene Rost Middle School.

12-14 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored in Memory of Guy LeDoux) - 1st, Ethan Goutierrez, Erath Middle School.

15 Years and Older: (Buckle sponsored by Benny Goutierrez, Benny G’s Feed & Farm Supply) - 1st, Maci Gaspard, Kaplan High; 2nd Andrew Trahan, Vermilion Catholic High; and 3rd, Sydnee Gaspard, Kaplan High.

BREEDING SHEEP:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Ewe was shown by Sydnee Gaspard, Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Ewe was shown by Bradyn Bearb of Kaplan Elementary. These awards were sponsored by Rixby, Rita, and Harold Marceaux.

GOAT SHOWMANSHIP: (Buckle sponsored by Lawrence & Hilda Faulk Family)

1st and Buckle Winner, Kaden d’Augereau, F.I.-E.B. Elementary School; 2nd, Karli Broussard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; and 3rd, Gracyn Meaux, Meaux Elementary School.

BREEDING GOATS:

The Overall Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Gracyn Meaux of Meaux Elementary. The Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Karli Broussard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. Awards were sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic.

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Trahan Brangus in Memory of Russell Greene and Randy Choate – ---- 1st and Buckle Winner – Grant Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary, 2nd, Colten Esthay, Kaplan Elementary; 3rd, Henry Duplantis, Harvest Time Christian Academy; 4th, Kinsey Waits, Meaux Elementary; and 5th, Reina Petry, At-Large member.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Freddie LeMaire, Jr. by The Gaspard Family and Scottie Lemaire)----- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Emma Lege, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 2nd, Ellee Hebert, J. H. Williams Middle School; 3rd, Abbie Mouton, J. H. Williams Middle School; 4th, Drake Carlin, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; and 5th, Lane Frederick, J. H. Williams Middle School.

13-14 Year Olds-----(Buckle sponsored by Columbus Plantation, Eric & Claudette Broussard) (2 splits) 1st, and Belt Buckle Winner, Ty Hebert, F.I-E.B. Elementary; 1st, Celine Auzenne, North Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Caleb Arnould, North Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Ahna Landry, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Fallon Lege, Vermilion Catholic High School; 3rd, Christopher Broussard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 4th, Gwendolyn Hebert, Gueydan High School; 4th, Gracie Richard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 5th, Tyler Durke, Vermilion Catholic High School; and 5th, Grant Hardin, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

15 & Older----- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Gary Mayard by his daughters Jessa and Gina and grandchildren, Ava Grace and Manning)-(1st Split)--1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Reilly Boling, Erath High School; 2nd, Hannah Reed, Gueydan High School; 3rd, Nicholas Choate, Vermilion Catholic High School; 4th, Reiss Olsberg, Erath High School; and 5th, Sarah Felix, Erath High School.

15 & Older---- (2nd Split) 1st, Victoria Roussel, Kaplan High School; 2nd Collin Hebert, Kaplan High School; 3rd, Carly Hebert, Abbeville High School; 4th, Ryan McLain, Vermilion Catholic High School; 5th, Ryan McLain, Vermilion Catholic High School.

The Denise Gastal Memorial Award for Overall Champion Beef Showman was won by Reilly Boling of Erath High School. The award is sponsored in Denise’s memory by Blaine Dugas and Family and Joey, Michelle, Paige and Dilan Comeaux.

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Sydnee Gaspard of Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Fallon Lege of Vermilion Catholic High School. Commercial heifer awards were sponsored by Chad Dartez Trucking and LeMaire Cattle Company.

The Red Brangus cattle show awards were sponsored by Diamond D Farms – Troy & Sheila Doucet. The Champion Red Brangus Bull was shown by Seth Suire of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brangus Bull were shown by Fallon Lege of Vermilion Catholic High School. The Champion Red Brangus Heifer was shown by Seth Suire of Kaplan High. The Reserve Champion Red Brangus Heifer was also shown by Emma Lege of Mt. Carmel Elementary. The Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brangus Heifer was shown by John-Paul Poche’ of Kaplan High School.

The AOB Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Tim and Gwen Broussard. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull were shown by Gage Broussard of Mt. Carmel Elementary. The Reserve Champion AOB Brahman Influence bull was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large member. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence bull was shown by Ethan Zaunbrecher of Vermilion Catholic High School

The Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Nicholas Choate of Vermilion Catholic High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Ethan Zaunbrecher of Vermilion Catholic High School. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Lindsey Detraz of Kaplan High School.

Awards for the Grey Brahman breed were sponsored in memory of Bryan Veazey by the Bryan Veazey Family. The Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull were shown by Brennan Felix of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull were shown by Sydney Luquette of Erath High School.

The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer were shown by Henry Duplantis, At-Large 4-H member. Reiss Olsberg of Erath High School exhibited the Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Sara Felix of Erath High School,

The Champion and Reserve Champion Red Brahman Bull awards were sponsored by Craig and Carleen Frederick. Tori Doucet of Kaplan School showed the Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull. The Reserve Champion was shown by Sarah Felix of Erath High. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull was shown by Collin Hebert of Kaplan High.

Calvin and Lorraine LeBouef sponsored the Red Brahman Heifer awards. Reilly Boling of Erath High School exhibited the Grand Champion Red Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer was shown by Victoria Roussel of Kaplan High School. Lane Frederick of J. H. Williams Middle School showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer.

The Santa Gertrudis show awards were sponsored by Troy and Monique Luquette. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Collin Hebert of Vermilion Catholic High School. The Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Maggie Mouton of Abbeville High School.

The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer were shown by Logan Hebert of Rene Rost Middle School. Tayler Guidry, At-Large 4-H member, exhibited the Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer was shown by Gracie Richard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

Chris and Andi Herpin sponsored the Braford awards at the 2017 Vermilion Parish Livestock Show. Reagan Istre showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Bull. Alexandra Herpin of Kaplan High School exhibited the Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Bull. The Reserve Champion Braford Bull was shown by Blaire Broussard of Gueydan High School.

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer was shown by Ridge Herpin of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Grand Champion Braford Heifer were shown by Hagun Hebert of Kaplan High School. Reina Petry, At-Large member, showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer.

Beefmaster Show awards were sponsored by Double U Farms, Danny Uriegas. The Champion Beefmaster Bull was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-large member. The Reserve Champion Beefmaster Bull was shown by Caleb Arnould of North Vermilion Middle School.

The Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large member. The Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Collin Arnould of North Vermilion Middle School.

The AOB Non-Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Jake Lege of F.I.-E.B. Elementary

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP:

The 1st and Overall Champion Dairy Showman was Clay Choate of Abbeville School and 2nd place was Adrian Carlin of F.I.-E. B. Elementary.

The buckle for Dairy Showman was sponsored by Planters Rice Mill.

The Dairy Show awards were sponsored by Ed and Susan Wilhelm of Wilhelm Farms.

The Commercial Dairy Heifer Division winner was shown by Clay Choate, at-large member.

The Champion Breeding Dairy, Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary The Overall Reserve Champion and Overall Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of F.I-E.B. Elementary.

Awards for the 14 and Over Poultry showmanship were donated by Lloyd and Peggy Suire. Results were: 1st, Cole Lange, Erath High School; 2nd, Daniel Lange, Erath High School; and 3rd, Courtland Rodrigue, North Vermilion High School.

Awards for the 13 and Under Poultry showmanship were donated by Al and Leisa Lee. Results were: 1st, Katherine Matte, Gueydan High School; 2nd, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Kinsey Waits, Meaux Elementary; 4th, Adrian Carlin, F.I.-E.B. Elementary, and 5th, Drake Carlin, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

The Vermilion 4-H livestock exhibitors would also like to thank the following show sponsors: Vermilion Parish Police Jury; Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau; Vermilion Parish School Board, Vermilion Rice Growers Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen’s Association, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.

