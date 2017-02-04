July 4, 1923 ~ February 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE - Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday February 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville for Alwin James Derouen, 93 years of age, who died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Alwin was born July 4, 1923, in New Iberia, Louisiana. A graduate of St. Peter’s College (now Catholic High of New Iberia), he attended Southwest Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in the College of Engineering, which led him to a career as a pipe fitter, where his mastery of calculations became apparent. Upon retirement, he continued his cattle farming operations. Alwin will be remembered as a quiet, gentle, loving man who valued his family greatly.

Alwin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Dubois Derouen of Abbeville; daughter, Marilyn Ann married to Glynn K. Hebert and their sons, Brett Matthew Hebert married to Kristin Locantro, Dr. Jacob Michael Hebert married to Natalie DeMoss, and Ethan Thomas Hebert; son, Jody James Derouen and his daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Derouen; and one great granddaughter, Kambry R. Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand Derouen and Mittie Fuller Derouen; one sister, Mildred D. Boudreaux; and two brothers, Hite Derouen and Loyce Derouen.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday February 8, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with The Reverend Louis Richard will officiate all the services.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to either Mount Carmel Elementary School, 405 Park Ave, Abbeville, LA 70510 or Vermilion Catholic High School, 425 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510 in Alwin’s memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.