August 21, 1923 ~ January 31, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Annie Mae Bourque Durke, 93 years, who died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Eastridge Assisted Living Center. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Broussard officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Mona Hebert and her husband Russell of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Stacie Hebert of New Orleans, Kellie H. Kelly and her husband Ryan of Richmond, TX, and Nicholas Hebert of Abbeville; great-grandchildren, Gavin Hebert, Keaton Kelly and Rhett Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Durke; parents, Ophelias Bourque and the former Marie Primeaux; two sons, Linwood Durke and Ray Vernon Durke; and daughter, Priscilla Durke; three brothers, Genius Bourque, Obrey Bourque and Laodis Bourque; and sisters, Lucy Vincent, Cecil Vincent, Zulmae Coudroy, Edia Ivey and Laurence Walker.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.