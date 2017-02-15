ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Barbara Jane DeCoux, 65, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 beginning at 4:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM and will remain open all night until the time of the services.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Ms. Barbara died at 6:20PM on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at her residence. She was known for her enjoyment of going to the casino.

She is survived by a sister, Betty A. Decoux and her companion Amanda Melancon who Barbara loved as a sister of Erath; two nieces, Raquel Bourque, Michelle Romero; five nephews, Jake Romero, Trey Fredrick, Kevin Bourque, Jr., Jacques Bourque, and Cy Fredrick; two nieces, Taylor Bourque and Sara Bourque; and a great great nephew Abel Bares.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie J. DeCoux, Sr. and Betty Jean Romero DeCoux; four brothers, Curley DeCoux, Ollie J. Decoux, Jr., Gayle DeCoux, and David Lee Decoux; and two sisters, Shirley DeCoux and Virgina DeCoux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Romero, Richard, Romero, Trey Fredrick, Perry Crochet, Jerry Trosclair, and Abbey Trosclair.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Acadiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion during Ms. Barbara’s Illness.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.