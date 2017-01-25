January 21, 1983 - January 10, 2017 ERATH — A Memorial Mass for Elizabeth Nolia Trahan Korf will be celebrated on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Erath. Father Andre Metrejean, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will be the celebrant of the Mass. Father Wayne Duet, pastor of St. Edward Church in Richard, Louisiana, will be the concelebrant. They will be assisted by Deacons Timothy Marcantel, Keith Duhon, and Russell Hayes. All friends and family members are invited to attend a reception following the Mass in the Pope John Paul II Parish Hall. Elizabeth Nolia Trahan Korf passed on to her eternal reward on January 10, 2017, in Houston, Texas. She had been fighting Hodgkin's Lymphoma for six months. Though the cancer appeared to have been beaten, by the end of her treatments her lungs were severely damaged by a rare but serious side effect of the chemotherapy. She died peacefully with the full rites of Holy Mother Church, surrounded by friends and family and cradled in her husband's arms. Elizabeth was born on January 21, 1983, as the youngest of four children to Carlin and Elsie Faye Dugas Trahan of Erath, Louisiana. She spent her childhood in Erath and was one of the first female altar servers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She met her future husband Joshua Korf during her senior year of high school. She graduated from Erath High School in 2002. She received a bachelor's degree in communicative disorders from Nicholls State University in 2007 and a master's degree in communicative disorders from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2009. She earned top honors in both her undergraduate and graduate studies. Elizabeth and Joshua were married on December 28, 2009, and settled in Houston, Texas. There Elizabeth poured out her love and affection on all she knew, while expressing a particular devotion to those with special needs. She worked at St. Mary's Seminary as the Accent Reduction Specialist for students whose first language was not English so that they would be able to communicate more effectively as priests. She and Joshua volunteered at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church in Houston, serving as youth directors, teaching religious education, leading the youth group, and helping with the Holy House education program. Elizabeth's loving nature and vibrant personality won over everyone she met. Indeed, it seemed that there were only two categories of people for her: family members and friends. Even when faced with language barriers or disabilities, she found ways to make friends, as she continued to do while heavily sedated in the hospital. Most of all, she was a friend to children, making them laugh and giggle even in the midst of tantrums and tears. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth is survived by three siblings: John David Trahan and his wife, the former Sandra "Sandy" Comeaux, of Port Barre, Louisiana, and their daughter, Ashley Megan Trahan, and her son, Aiden Neal Quinn, of Maurice, Louisiana; Anna Maria Trahan Trahan and her husband, Frederick Joseph Trahan, and their sons, Matthew Phillip Trahan, Christopher Ross Trahan, and Jonathan Michael Trahan (Elizabeth's Godchild), all of Lafayette, Louisiana; and Donald Emile Trahan (Elizabeth's Godfather) and his wife, the former Tina Marie Reaux, of Youngsville, Louisiana. Elizabeth is survived by her uncle, Rodney James Dugas and his wife, the former Norma Lee White; her aunt, Verdine Marie Trahan; her uncle, John Gaylan Trahan, and his wife, the former Wanda Broussard; and her aunt, Cheryl Ann Trahan Pierret, and her husband, Glyn Pierret; her Godmother, Marla Rose Landry DuBois, and her Goddaugher, Mary-Thérèse Wollner. Her surviving in-laws include her father-in-law, Timothy Anthony Korf; her mother-in-law, Rebecca Grace Turner Korf; her brother-in-law, Daniel Edward Korf, and his wife Erin Suzanne Bolivar Korf, M.D.; her brother-in-law, James Anthony Korf, M.D.; and her sister-in-law, Janelle Marie Korf. Elizabeth is also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Eluse Elizabeth Dugas and Leurline Angelle Thibodeaux Dugas; her maternal great-grandparents, Emile and Nolia Broussard Thibodeaux and Aduse and Olivia Dubois Dugas; her paternal grandparents, Laurest John and Daisy Mae Suire Trahan; and her paternal great-grandparents, John D. and Anna Broussard Trahan and Neiger and Olita Richard Suire. A Requiem Mass for Elizabeth was held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, in the columbarium of the Shrine on the grounds of the cathedral. Dettling Funeral Home of Houston was in charge of the arrangements.