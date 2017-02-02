MSgt F. Joseph Abshire, Jr., U.S. Air Force, Ret., age 82, of Gulfport, passed away on February 1, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. Joseph Abshire, Sr., 2 sisters, Thelma Abshire Broussard and Velma Marceaux, and a brother, Lester Desormeaux.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy Sue Abshire, his children, Kathy (Dana) Vogel, Krista (Bill) Whitehill, Mark (Tina) Abshire, Karen Bussolati, Kelly (Eric) Spahl, Karla (Mark) Gilmore, Tom (Brenda) Abshire, Michael (Jennifer) Abshire, and “Trak Abshire”, 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Abshire was a native of Abbeville, LA and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later retired as a Master Sergeant. He later worked as an Electronics Engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, usher, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, 2017, from 6 – 8 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport, MS. A graveside service will be at 2:30 Monday in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport, MS 39503.

