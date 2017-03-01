July 2, 1943 ~ February 23, 2017

Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Gwendolyn Ann Trahan Ewing, 73 years, who died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at her residence.

She was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers were Rickey Trahan, Rickey Perry, Mitchell Perry, Kirby Andras, Tyler Andras and Jace Andras. Honorary pallbearers were Jace Peltier, Parker Leger, Dale Bullock and Jody Lasegne.

She is survived by her son, Rickey James Trahan; step-sons, Wilson Ewing, Terry Paul Ewing and Rodney Ewing; daughters, Selina Perry and her husband Rickey, Celeste Andras and her husband Kirby; step-daughter, Christine Ewing; brother, Rusty Trahan and his wife Judy; sisters, Judy Mouton and her husband Glenn, and Shelly Tippy; grandchildren, Shantell Pellerin, Riana Trahan, Mistie Perry and companion Jody Lasseigne, Mitchell Perry, Brittni Andras Bullock and her husband Dale, Tyler Andras and his wife Janna, and Jace Andras; great-grandchildren, Jace Peltier and Parker Leger; and step-great-grandchildren, Erin Lasseigne and Jada Lasseigne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Trahan and the former Gladys Bergeron; husbands, Murphy Ewing and Leroy Trahan; and sisters, Verline Trahan Broussard, Joyce Granger Dantin and Sylvia Trahan Bunn.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to family friend, Della McMullen for her loving care and support. They would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice and the oncology team at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements were being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.