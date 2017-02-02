DELCAMBRE – A funeral service celebrating the life of Herman LeBlanc, age 89, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will officiate. Mr. Herman will be laid to rest with his wife at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum immediately following services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre on Friday from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm, with the Rosary being led by Fr. Gilbert Dutel at 6:30 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until time of service.

Herman was born June 19, 1927 in Vermilion Parish to the late Alphonse LeBlanc and Odelia Renard LeBlanc, and passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Herman proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force during World War II. After his service, he became a boat captain until his role with the Army Corps of Engineers, a career that would span over 23 years. Some of his pastimes included camping, dancing to his favorite Cajun music and trips to the casino.

He leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Charles Blaine LeBlanc and wife Linda of Arizona, Stella Durke and husband Louis of Abbeville, Herman W. LeBlanc and wife Roxanne of Lafayette, Sarah L. Caffey of Maurice, Emily LeBlanc of New Iberia, and Phyllis J. LeBlanc and husband Michael of Erath; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and his loving companion of many years, Nola Desormeaux Migues.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janese Derise LeBlanc; and his granddaughters, Janessa and Janese LeBlanc.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Charles LeBlanc, Nicholas Barras, Colt Ryder, Chaz LeBlanc, Michael Marceaux and Linda Migues. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Miguez, Harold Renard and Justin Ryder.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. LeBlanc’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

