John “Skip” Ryder

Abbeville - Funeral services for John “Skip” Ryder, 60, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Pastor Randy Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Gueydan Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

A native of Indian Bayou and a resident of Rayne, Mr. Ryder passed away at 3:10 PM on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family, but Mr. Ryder fought to the very end.

He fought like “Iron Man”.

Harry, known as “Skip” by many was one of the strongest, compassionate, loving, and caring men you could have ever known. He was a simple man that never met a stranger. If you met him, you loved him, as he was a friend to all. He enjoyed life to the fullest and never looked back. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Do not mourn him but instead celebrate life as he did.

“We are truly blessed to have loved a man like him. Fly high like an eagle Harry. We love you and will miss you dearly.”

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jody Hebert Ryder; three sons, Dr. Kelly Ryder and his wife Cenia of Baton Rouge, Justin Ryder and his wife Cegie of New Iberia, and Colt Ryder of Delcambre; a step son, Shane Frederick and his wife Sheila of Abbeville; three step daughters, Shannon Gary and her husband Jereme Gary, Jamie Frederick and her husband Quentin, and Megan Rougeaux and her husband Domminic, all of Indian Bayou; four sisters, Jackie Broussard of Kaplan, Lucinda Mire of Youngsville, Shernel Broussard of Forked Island and Roxie Broussard also of Forked Island; and eight grandchildren, Auriella Guidry, Addyson Accord, Kayla Gary, Kaden Gary, Jannah Hawkins, Davanna Hawkins, Ja’Veon Hawkins, and Jayden Savoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Theresa Marceaux Ryder; and two brothers, Ricky and C.J. Ryder.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Ryder, Justin Ryder, Colt Ryder, Nick Ryder, Chris Newan, and Lais Ryder.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Ryder, P.J. Townley, Jenice Broussard, and Domminic Rougeaux.

