February 26, 1930 ~ February 16, 2017

Memorial services will be held at a later date for John F. Montagne, 86, of Abbeville, who died Thursday February 16, 2017 at East Ridge Assisted Living.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.