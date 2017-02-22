ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life Richard Clarence Petry who died on February 17, 2017 after a lengthy illness. He will be laid to rest at St Paul

Cemetery with Father Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Richard Clarence Petry was born in Abbeville, Louisiana to the late Laura Huntsberry Petry and Elsworth Petry Sr. on August 1, 1940. He was the fourth of fifteen children. Richard had been an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, having been a

Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister for several years. He was also a member of St. Peter Claver Council #77 for many years.

Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Zemma Bessard Petry. He is also survived by eight sisters, Claudette (William) Simons, Lois (Eddie) Jordan, Leona (Fred) Hillman, Inolia (Paul, Sr.) Senegal, Carolyn Lucas, Lauren ( Mike) Brailey, Elsie Dora, and Verna Petry; and four brothers, Elsworth Jr. (Mary Eva) Petry, Alvin Petry, Mackolyn ( Vicki) Petry, and Teary (Chung) Petry; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elsworth and Laura Huntsberry Petry and two sisters Mary Petry Dozier and Linda Petry Pillette.

The family requests that visitation hours be observed at David Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2017 starting at 8:00AM until time of service, with a rosary being recited at 9:00AM.

The family would like to thank Inolia Senegal, Mackolyn Petry, Laura Petry, Mary Small, Monique Meaux, Marion Bessard, Sr., Emma Jean Landry and Phillip for their compassion and care during Richard's time of need.

Richard will be sadly missed by many family and friends.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

All Funeral arrangements are being conducted by David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, 337-893-3777.

Reflection:“Blessed are the poor in Spirit for they shall see God”….