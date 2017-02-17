Maurice Attorney Scott Dartez swears in Sherry Howell as an Alderwoman. Howell is joined by Bethel Howell, her mother-in-law. Howell is filling the seat left vacant by the sudden death her husband, Lynn. Maurice swears in new alderwoman Sherry Howell Fri, 02/17/2017 - 2:10pm Shaun Hearen PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Maurice swears in new alderwoman Sherry Howell