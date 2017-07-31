Abbeville man arrested for allegedly viewing child porn

Chaz Maturin, 25 of Abbeville, was arrested on eight counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children and three counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13).

He was arrested following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail as fugitive from Vermilion Parish.

“Our office remains diligent in investigating and arresting those who break the law and prey on our children. We will not rest in our pursuit of child predators,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry