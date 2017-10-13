Abbeville man runs in Magdalen Square brick wall

Abbeville's Magdalen Square wall was damaged early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into a brick wall.

The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of Pere Megret St. and N. Main St., Abbeville Police Lt. David Hardy said.

Joseph Magnon, 37, was charged with a third DUI offense. He was also charged with possession of synthetic marijuana, a drug Abbeville police say is on the rise.

Magnon is being held in the Vermilion Parish Jail on a $61,000 bond.