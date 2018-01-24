Abbeville Meridional showing Vermilion Parish School Board meeting live

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:43am Chris Rosa

Because of the limited room at Thursday’s school board meeting, the Abbeville Meridional is showing the school board meeting live on Facebook.
The Meridional will begin showing the meeting at around 5:55 p.m. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and could last two hours.
To view the meeting on Facebook, go to the Abbeville Meridional’s Facebook page and like it.
This will be the first time in history that the Meridional shows the entire meeting live.
The live showing is made possible thanks to School Board District A candidate David Dupuis, who is sponsoring it.

