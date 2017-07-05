Abbeville's 'Queen Mother' passes away at the age of 95

There will never be another Olga Toups of Abbeville, nor will there be another ‘Queen Mother.’

On America’s birthday, July 4, Toups passed away in her home at the young age of 95.

For eight years, she was named “Queen Mother” of the Omelette Celebration, the year after her husband, “Bichon” Toups passed away. Bichon one of the three men who help start the Egg Omelette 20-plus years ago.

Since his death, Olga became Abbeville’s Queen Elizabeth. The day the 500 eggs were cooked, Olga wore a crown and a gold cape. She was driven around Magdalen Square during the Procession of Eggs. While the eggs were being cooked, she walked around, met people in the crowd and took many pictures.

With her blue eyes and her million dollar smile, Olga brought many smiles to those attending the celebration.

In 2010, Paul Tamburello Jr. interviewed Olga about her first year of being Queen Mother.

“It felt special,” she said, then paused, “...very special. Emery would have loved to have seen this. He would have been so proud...” Tears well up in her eyes. “...but he’s in a better place now.”

The two have a lot of catching up to do.

Funeral services are Thursday morning at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.